Regional Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter reacts to Kamala Harris’ election as vice president

HAMPTON ROADS, Va (WAVY) – The presidential election was not just a big win for Democrats — it’s also been called a historic win for women and minorities in America.

Kamala Harris is not only the first female vice president-elect; she is also the first Black and south Asian woman to hold that office.

One particular group that’s celebrating along with Harris is her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is our nation’s first sorority created by and for Black women. Harris is a part of that organization, so leaders within the sorority say this election holds special meaning.

“We call her, Alpha Kappa Alpha calls her ‘sister,’ but now the nation calls her ‘vice president-elect,'” said North Carolina and Virginia Regional Director for AKA Jennifer Congleton.

She said the moment she heard the news on the election results, she was actually in a AKA board meeting.

“We were just ecstatic. In fact, we had to pause our meeting because we were overjoyed,” she explained.

The California senator made history when it was announced she was the vice president-elect in the 2020 election, making her the first woman and person of color in the position.

But her title as a sister of AKA holds significance for thousands of women across the country.

“I am just excited about generations of young women who will continue that legacy of service to mankind,” Congleton explained.

Harris pledged the sorority when she attended Howard University, one of our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Congleton says Harris’ perseverance and dedication to service amplifies everything they are about. Congleton imagines the women who created the sorority in 1908 during a time of oppression and voter suppression would be proud.

“They would be so very thrilled to see that a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first female vice president of the United States,” she said.

She says since the announcement, they’ve already received an increase of interest to join.

“It’s so important that the African American comment should be viewed as one of those that can galvanize the masses to make a difference,” she said.

She believes this means Harris’ mission for unity and grace will continue in the more than 300,000 members and more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate chapters worldwide.

“It’s time for all of us to step a little higher in making sure that our goals and our visions are defiantly within reach. She gives us just that meaning, to let us know that we can do all things. We just have to make sure that we are putting our goals out there and we are going after them,” she said.

Congleton said they are most looking forward to celebrating in January during the inauguration.

She said they are planning for ways to be together while also socially distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines.

