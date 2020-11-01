‘That’s what I do’: Obama sinks 3-pointer while campaigning for Biden

Former President Barack Obama couldn’t pass up an opportunity to play some ball while visiting Flint Northwestern High School in Flint, Michigan on October 31, during a campaign stop for Joe Biden three days before the presidential election.

A member of the Biden campaign captured this footage of Obama sinking a three-pointer in the high school gymnasium before shouting, “That’s what I do!”

Biden and Obama spoke at the Flint high school Saturday afternoon before heading to another Detroit area event, reports said.

