Long lines daily to vote early in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The line is long to vote early in Virginia Beach.

General Registrar Donna Patterson told 10 On Your Side it’s been like that every day since early voting began on Sept. 18.

“We have had a level of excitement with this election that I have never seen,” she said.

Patterson said the line actually looks a little longer than it is because of social distancing. She said her office is recording about a thousand voters a day at the Municipal Center building.

Add to that number the 55,000 mail-in ballots they’ve received just so far and “it’ll probably be one of our highest turnouts ever,” Patterson said.

Many voters are casting early ballots to avoid crowds and COVID-19 concerns.

They’re also finding ways to pass the time in line.

“I kind of read my email and enjoyed this beautiful day,” one man told WAVY.

Another voter had some advice for those who are planning to come out and vote early.

“Do not get out of line, bring water and a snack, use the restroom first, leave your dog at home.”

Patterson thinks early voting will help decrease crowds on Election Day but with 320,000 registered voters in the resort city, she still expects a good amount to show up on Nov. 3.

As for early voting in the future?

“I think its here to stay,” Patterson said.

