NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is partnering with Coastal Ride to make it easier for older adults to get to the polls this election day.

According to a press release, Residents in Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach who are 60 years of age or older will be able to call and arrange a ride for Election Day.

“Our agency works hard all year long to ensure that older adults stay active, healthy, and engaged in their communities,” says Senior Services’ CEO Steve Zollos. “That includes having the ability to exercise your right to vote. We greatly appreciate our partnership with Coastal Ride.”

Senior adults will need to make a reservation in advance for a ride on Election Day no later than Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. by calling Senior Services at 757-222-4513.

Coastal Ride has also partnered with the Peninsula Agency on the Aging to offer free rides on Election Day for residents in Hampton and Newport News. Those who would like to make a reservation should do so by calling 757-873-0541 no later than Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.

Those who are requesting rides will need to provide a phone number, pickup address, registered voting location, and preferred pickup time. Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis and pickup times may change.