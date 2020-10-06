Lime E-Scooters offering free rides on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — E-Scooter company Lime says it is offering free rides across the country on Election Day, November 3.

The company says the move is an effort in reducing transportation barriers to voting, such as cost, lack of car ownership or COVID-19-related fears over public transit.

Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on Election Day.

“This is the most important election of our lives,” said Lime CEO Wayne Ting. “Healthcare, climate change and the future of so many cities we serve are on the ballot in 2020″

Lime previously provided free rides to the polls during the U.S. midterm elections in 2018 resulting in 10% of Lime trips that day to the polls, the company’s most successful promotion in its history.

