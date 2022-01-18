Interested in becoming an election officer? Here’s what to do.

A poll worker, left, helps a voter vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is looking for poll workers on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

Poll workers, or election officers, work at the polls on Election Day to ensure elections go smoothly.

To be eligible as an election officer, you must be:

Registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Do not hold an elective office or are not the employee or deputy of an elected official

Enjoy meeting other people and serving the public

Have basic knowledge of computers

Are detail-oriented, able to take directions well, and not easily distracted

The duties of an election officer include but are not limited to:

Arriving at the polling place at 5 a.m. on Election Day.

Setting up voting equipment and signs to prepare the polling place for voting

Processing voters by using a computer

Operating and instructing voters on the use of the voting equipment

Securing the voting equipment and closing the polling place

For more information or to contact the Office of the General Registrar, CLICK HERE or call (757) 393-8644.