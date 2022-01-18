Interested in becoming an election officer? Here’s what to do.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is looking for poll workers on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.
Poll workers, or election officers, work at the polls on Election Day to ensure elections go smoothly.
To be eligible as an election officer, you must be:
- Registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Do not hold an elective office or are not the employee or deputy of an elected official
- Enjoy meeting other people and serving the public
- Have basic knowledge of computers
- Are detail-oriented, able to take directions well, and not easily distracted
The duties of an election officer include but are not limited to:
- Arriving at the polling place at 5 a.m. on Election Day.
- Setting up voting equipment and signs to prepare the polling place for voting
- Processing voters by using a computer
- Operating and instructing voters on the use of the voting equipment
- Securing the voting equipment and closing the polling place
For more information or to contact the Office of the General Registrar, CLICK HERE or call (757) 393-8644.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.