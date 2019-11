Candidate for the 94th District, Shelly Simonds, celebrates with supporters as election results begin to come in Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Marriott in Newport News, Va. (Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Voters hit the polls Tuesday across the nation.

In Virginia, Democrats gained control of both the House of Delegates and Senate, ousting several Republicans from their seats.

Here is a collection of photos from Election Day across the state.