HRT to offer free fares on all services Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will not collect fares on Election Day, November 2.
The free fares include rides on buses, the light rail, ferries, and paratransit services on Election Day. HRT officials say the move is part of a “public service” to the local residents.
The free-fare service will run from the start of the transit day until the end. HRT officials are hoping the move to waive fares will give local riders the opportunity to get to the polls and vote.
To find out what routes serve your community, click here. To learn where local polling stations are, click here.
