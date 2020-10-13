How can someone with COVID-19 vote?

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The 2020 Presidential Election is approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic is adding additional measures for voters to take when heading to the polls.

Elections administrators across the country are working to ensure each resident is able to vote in a safe manner.

Polling location workers will have personal protection equipment, provide hand sanitizer, and socially distance the area.

Additionally, Cameron County will provide one pen to each voter to use so multiple people won’t come into contact with the same pen.

All of these precautions will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations.

However, what if someone already has COVID-19 during election time? What if someone contracts COVID-19 over the course of early voting and election day?

Elections administrators have put multiple options in place for anyone who happens to have COVID-19.

First, voters can sign up for mail-in-voting.

Virginia Voters

Although you do not need a reason to vote absentee in this election, there are restrictions in Virginia if it’s your first time voting in your city or county.

Check with the Virginia Department of Elections to make sure you qualify.

In Virginia, the deadline torequest your mail-in ballot is October 23 at 5 p.m.

Return the form by mail, email or fax to your local registrar.

Your ballot must be postmarked by November 3.

If you have already mailed your ballot, you can track it online.

North Carolina Voters

As in Virginia, you are not required to have a reason to vote absentee. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has imposed a deadline of October 27 at 5:00 p.m. to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters must mail, fax, email or return this form in person by the deadline.

North Carolina also has an online portal to request a mail-in ballot.

Return your ballot by mail, courier or drop off in person by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on November 6.

North Carolina is also offering a ballot tracking system.

Second, voters will be able to curbside vote at polling locations if they do not want to go inside or are prohibited from doing so because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Phone numbers will be placed outside of each polling location and voters can call the number so a polling worker can assist them.

Stay with WAVY.com for more election updates.