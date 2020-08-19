Hampton adds new ordinance to allow in-person absentee voting at satellite office

A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition of disability advocacy groups and five Virginia residents claims that the state’s absentee voting requirements violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevents voters with disabilities from casting their ballots “privately and independently.” (File photo of polling station)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton added a new ordinance to amend and re-enact Chapter 12 of the City Code in order to create a voter satellite option for in-person absentee voting.

The Virginia Assembly passed HB1 during its 2020 legislative session. This allows any registered voter to vote by absentee ballot without “requiring the voter to select an excuse or reason for absentee voting.”

In addition, the General Assembly passed SB 617, which gives authorization to localities to create voter satellite offices for purposes of absentee voting in-person. This is set to begin with the general election on November 3, 2020.

With the legislation, registered voters are allowed to vote by absentee ballot for any reason by mail or in-person.

Hampton officials said approximately 5,000 residents cast an in-person absentee ballot in both the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hampton Electoral Board is expecting an increase in both mail-in and in-person absentee voting for the election.

In June, the Electoral Board approved a satellite voting location. The former Circuit Courthouse at 101 Kings Way and the current office of the General Registrar at 1919 Commerce Drive Suite 470 will serve as two satellite voting centers.

The city says social distancing guidelines will apply to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

The City Council is required to approve the former circuit courthouse as a satellite location for in-person absentee voting at least 60 days prior to the November 3 election.

In order to comply with the time frame, the ordinance must be passed before September 4.

