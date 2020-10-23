Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Election Day is quickly approaching, just 11 days away.

There’s a crucial deadline Friday for Virginia residents planning to vote by mail.

October 23 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. Your request must be received by the registrar by 5 p.m. This election you do not need a reason to vote absentee or by mail. Once you get your ballot, you can return it by mailing it, emailing it or faxing it to your registrar. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in-person is 5 p.m. Saturday, October 31,

If you have concerns about the mail-in process, Dr. Natalie Scala, Towson elections researcher and professor, tells 10 On Your Side’s Katie Collett mail-in voting is safe and secure.

“We actually found that mail- in voting overall is quite secure because the process if distributed, spread out across a bunch of different locations.” In Virginia, your ballot must be returned by November 3.

Dr. Scala said that deadline is important to remember. “If you choose to vote by mail just make sure you follow those deadlines. So, your ballot is submitted in time. That is probably one of the most challenging things, to make sure it gets there in time and that you follow the directions in your packet.”

To request your absentee ballot and more, visit WAVY’s Voter Guide.

