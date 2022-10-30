NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Hall had a steady stream of people during the first Saturday to vote early in the Mermaid City.

“We need a good showing,” Mildred Brittingham, a local voter, said. Brittingham lived in Ward 3 in Norfolk. She got into the polls before they closed Saturday.

“It’s less crowded. It is very convenient. Sometimes the lines are long people get discouraged and so you know I don’t want to stand in long lines. This way comes early, get to park, you leave,” Brittingham said. “It’s convenient. For me, it’s the convenience and it’s a good thing to get early voting in.”

Brittingham said the midterm elections are just as important as the presidential election.

“Can’t think it’s not an important race. It’s very important to do the small and the presidential race,” she said.

Brittingham said she is leading by example. “I am trying to be an example for my children,” she said.

She also is setting an example for her grandchildren by taking her granddaughter to vote soon.

“It’s important to vote. You got to set an example and set the pace,” Brittingham said.

Norfolk wasn’t the only city to welcome voters. Virginia Beach residents could also cast their ballots Saturday.

The city is also seeing a lot more early voters this year. The amount of early voters is nearly doubled from the midterm elections in 2018.

Voters still have a chance to your ballot next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also time during the week to vote at your local election office.