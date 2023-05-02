HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In-person early voting begins Friday, May 5 for Virginia’s primary election on June 20.

The early voting period will last through Saturday, June 17.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, 66 of the 133 cities and counties in Virginia are holding a primary election for at least one office.

To vote early in person, find your location at the general registrar’s office on the Virginia Department of Elections website. And, take a look at the list of acceptable forms of identification at the link here.

If you requested an absentee ballot, those will be mailed beginning on Friday, May 5. If you wish to request an absentee ballot, do so online, in person, or by mail.

The Virginia Department of Elections says registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot. Click here to find more information on absentee voting.