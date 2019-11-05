Community group helps seniors vote by giving rides to the polls

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The polls were buzzing in Hampton Roads Tuesday — but some senior citizens in Norfolk were worried they wouldn’t get the chance to vote.

Some residents at Tucker House apartments in Norfolk were worried they may not be able to make it to the polls due to transportation issues. Many of them are disabled.

In previous years, people organized transportation to get the residents to the ballot box. This year, no one did.

“It’s not right to the senior citizens, to anybody, it’s not fair,” said Tucker House resident Patricia Sitterson.

“I have a right to have a say-so just like everybody else and maybe it’s that one vote that counts,” resident Candi Bell added.

So, they called 10 On Your Side for help.

10 On Your Side reached out to the assistant manager at the apartment complex who said the Titustown Civic League took the seniors to vote in previous years, but they hadn’t heard from anyone this year.

As a result, the apartment complex didn’t know where to turn.

10 On Your Side called a member with the civic league to see what could be arranged. Without hesitation, they sent their secretary, Jackie Scott, and a local pastor, William Davis Jr., to save the day.

“They have the right to vote and so once you become older and somewhat physically incapacitated something should be put in place so they can vote,” Scott said.

It was a small gesture that meant a lot to the senior citizen voters at Tucker House.

“It makes me feel very, very wonderful that people care,” Sitterson said.

“It meant everything to me — everything,” resident Lucy Hobbs said. “I figured I wasn’t going to be able to make it because walking by myself, I’d never get there in time.”

Residents are hoping transportation will be set up far in advance for next year’s election, but for now they’re smiling and wearing their “I voted” stickers proudly.