‘Candid with Kara…’ and Sean Perryman

This “Candid With Kara…” episode features Sean Perryman, who is running to be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

“Candid with Kara” is a 10 On Your Side online exclusive initiative. We invited all 2021 Virginia Democratic statewide candidates in the open primary to do on-camera interviews with WAVY News 10 reporter Kara Dixon and take her along on one of their favorite hobbies. All of the candidates were given an opportunity to share biographical information and were asked the same questions for each episode. Interviews were done with candidates who responded to our request. Candidates who did not respond were contacted multiple times.