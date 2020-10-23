Calmer, clearer final presidential debate resonated with early voters in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If the first presidential debate was a chaotic and confusing waste of time, at least voters were able to come away with some substance from the second and final one.

Some of the voters 10 On Your Side spoke Friday with even stayed tuned in for the entire 90 minutes. And there were several who are voting early for the very first time.

“I’m glad the president was calmer this time. It was a better debate than the first one,” said Norfolk voter Carol Mavrophilipos. “The first one I couldn’t even stand to watch and I had to shut it off.”

Riley Keller also voted Friday at Norfolk’s Pretlow Library, and appreciated the increased decorum that marked the second debate.

“There was a lot less yelling at each other, and there was actually a few questions answered,” he said.

The wait outside the Virginia Beach Registrar was an hour and a half, but it was worth it for Vivian Williams-Ervin. She doesn’t want to wait until Election Day because she’s worried about voter intimidation and security.

“I have a feeling that there’s gonna be something that’s not gonna be safe,” she said.

The line stretched clear to the other side of the parking lot. Betty Parker waited it out and has never voted early before. She says she wanted to be sure her vote counted in an important election.

And it was an important civics lesson for her daughter.

“This is her first time voting. She’s 18 and it’s her first time and it’s important for her to vote,” Parker said.

Back in Norfolk, the library is one of several satellite voting locations and is processing anywhere from 600 to 700 voters every day ahead of Election Day. On top of their presidential, congressional and local choices, Norfolk voters are also deciding whether they want a casino.

“I voted ‘yes’ on that just because we could use the revenue,” said Judy Warren.

Keller also gave the casino proposed by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe a thumbs up.

“It’s not gonna affect me too much, and I wouldn’t go, but if other people want to do it why would I stop them?”

Mavrophilipos also cast a ballot in favor of the casino because she’s “100% for it.”

“Absolutely, I have relatives from Pittsburgh and they can’t wait because they love to gamble,” she said.

