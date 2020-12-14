Biden-Harris win certified by Electoral College: That’s the way democracy works, 2016 presidential elector says

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Electoral College cast their ballots Monday in what was the final vote as states and the District of Columbia concluded their roles in the 2020 Presidential Election.

2016 Demcratic elector Vivian Paige of Norfolk, watched history unfold Monday as news organizations provided live coverage of an event that barely made the headlines four years ago.

As a member of the Electoral College, Paige in 2016 cast her ballots for Hilliary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine as vice president. When the day was over, it was official: Donald Trump, who secured 306 Electoral College votes, had been elected the 45th president of the United States and Mike Pence was the vice president.

“I joined with 12 other electors to actually cast our ballots and sign documents that had to be approved by Congress and they are now in the National Archives… that’s the way it [Democracy] works — that’s our system,” she said.

Monday, the Electoral College vote wave was watched around the country. The East Coast started casting ballots at 10 am and California electors voted at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time. Biden bested the 270 minimum with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 votes.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted-once again claiming the election was rigged. On Sunday via tweet, he called Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, a “fool” and a “clown.”

What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, a so-called “Stop the Steal” rally in the Nation’s Capital was attended by the Proud Boys, who clashed with counter-protesters. Dozens were arrested and several people, including police officers, were hurt.

Paige is calling on Republicans to stop the repeal of democratic norms, which she says have been shattered over the past four years.

“When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, I knew the next four years were going to be bad. I didn’t expect that our democracy would have so many weaknesses in it, that our system of checks and balances that we have relied on for these 200-plus years — that our systems would break down due to partisanship and not for what’s good for the country,” said Paige.

Meanwhile, the Hampton NAACP is joining national efforts to decommission the electoral college. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote.

“The national NAACP is behind this. I think that is very important,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Hampton NAACP.

Paige disagrees, saying “don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.”

“Congress by legislation [as opposed to a constitutional amendment] can actually change the size of the membership of the house. If they do it, that solves a lot of problems,” said Paige.

Congress meets on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College vote.

Paige says Republicans, including the 100-plus representatives who co-signed the defeated Texas attorney general’s last-minute lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court, may stage some type of revolt on Capitol Hill but it will not change the outcome of the election.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on Jan.20, 2021.