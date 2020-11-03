VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — We’ll have live updates on Election Day 2020 all day in our live blog. Before you go to vote, check out WAVY’s Voter Guide, and know you can get free rides to the polls through several services in Hampton Roads.
Polls go from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. Remember, as long as you’re in line by the time polls close you can vote. The weather is looking great, but you’ll want to take a coat if you’re voting early this morning.
Live updates below:
6 a.m. — Polls open in Virginia: Lines are growing in Virginia Beach as polls open in Virginia Beach.
5 a.m. — People are already lined up at the Windsor Oaks/Independence precinct in Virginia Beach, Kiahnna Patterson reports. Some people came out as early as 4:30 a.m. Before you head to the polls, check out WAVY’s Voter Guide: https://bit.ly/2TkPOo9
Polls open at 6 in Virginia.
Latest Posts:
- Election Day updates: Polls now open in Virginia, voters lined up early to cast votes
- What should you do if you see something wrong or unsafe at the polls?
- Gov. Northam announces several allocations of ‘GO Virginia’ grants to Hampton Roads groups
- Former Virginia Tech baseball head coach Chuck Hartman dies at 85
- Alabama woman receives 723 years in prison for sexually abusing daughters