Elderly Chesapeake couple tied up at gunpoint during home invasion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake homeowner is sharing her ordeal after she and her husband were held up in their own home.

It happened back in August, but the people who did it haven’t been found.

The homeowner is speaking out now in hopes that whoever did it might be found.

The couple was tied up at gunpoint and they said they’re just thankful they weren’t hurt.

72-year-old Terrie Page didn’t want to show her face but she said she’ll never forget waking up in the middle of the night to a stranger in her home off Cornland Road.

“You know how you get a feeling that somebody is standing over you or something? Well I kind of got that feeling and woke up and when I did, I had a gun in my face,” Page said.

Page said she and her husband were sleeping when the two men came in.

She told 10 On Your Side one man ordered the other to tie them up.

“By that time my husband woke up and he couldn’t believe what was going on because he kept saying ‘is this for real? Is somebody playing a joke on us?’ The guy said ‘no, if you don’t think it’s real, how about if I shoot you.”

Page said the men stole jewelry, watches, a gun and other items. However, one thing in particular has Page wondering if they were targeted.

“The older one kept saying ‘where’s the safe?’ I think he asked us that about three or four times,” she said. “That’s why I was thinking it could’ve been somebody from the past that may have known we had a safe.”

Page believes the men came into the home through an unlocked back door.

A few minutes after the intruders left, she called 911.

Page said the men had their faces covered with camouflage hunting hoodies so she could only hear their voices.

“They spoke with a little bit of a country accent,” she said.

Page hopes someone might know something that could lead to an arrest so they can move forward from this traumatic ordeal.

“I’m just afraid that they might try to do this to somebody else,” Page said.

Chesapeake Police are investigating this incident. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.