The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70-75 mph in Isle of White County from Friday afternoon.

Around 4:36 p.m. on Friday the 16th the tornado spawned a few miles outside of Smithfield, near Mill Swamp Road at the Pagan River. No major damage recorded, however, several large tree limbs were brought down in downtown Smithfield. Additional tree damage as well as minor roof damage was recorded as the tornado blew through the Waterford Oaks subdivision.

Here's the path of the EF-0 tornado in Isle of Wight. It touched down near Smithfield and then moved southeast for approximately 8.5 miles before lifting. pic.twitter.com/p5PQpgARyC — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 17, 2023

The twister traveled approximately 8.5 miles, creating a path nearly as wide as a football field, ultimately ending just before 5:00 p.m. near Chuckatuck Creek, about 2 miles north of Hobson.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.