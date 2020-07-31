York students to start fall with 9 weeks of remote learning — but some students could go back earlier

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division officials have determined the first nine weeks of school will begin virtually — mirroring choices some other school divisions have also made for reopening this upcoming school year.

But some students will likely be brought back to school in-person before those nine weeks are over.

On Thursday evening, the York County School Board amended Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor’s recommendation he made last week, which consisted of a remote learning model to start the fall semester on Sept. 8.

The first nine weeks will be remote, but the division will work to bring back its “most vulnerable and youngest students” earlier in-person. Those children include students with disabilities, English learners and students in grades PreK through third.

A letter from School Board Chair, Mr. Jimmy Richardson said the students will be brought back in-person based on data from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education.

“We know our students need to be in school for their academic and social wellbeing. We also know many families depend on schools being open so parents can work and students can have access to the many services we provide and this decision may create hardships for some. However, I do not believe it is worth the risk to the students and staff or our greater community to forge ahead with in-person school at this time,” RIchardson wrote.

Parents and guardians need to complete the Family Commitment Form by the Aug. 4 deadline so the division can plan student and staff schedules, organize transportation routes for in-person learning and provide technology for remote learning.

The Family Commitment Form requires families to identify whether they want their students to be involved in in-person learning when the option arises or solely remote learning.

Those who are not able to complete the commitment form online should contact their child’s school for assistance.

Click here to watch the video of the board meeting.

