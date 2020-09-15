York County schools release dates for some students to return to class in-person

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division officials have released new details about the plans for returning students to in-person learning.

There are now target dates for certain students to return to campuses in the coming weeks, according to a letter to families Monday from Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor.

The division is hoping to get pre-K through first grade physically in class by Oct. 5.

Under the plan, second and third-graders would return by Oct. 19 — and everyone else is to be determined.

Administrators say this gradual return will allow for any necessary adjustments.

All target dates could change based on fluctuating COVID-19 metrics.

“This use of a gradual return will allow the division to monitor and assess operations and instruction and make any necessary adjustments. As we evaluate our staffing levels for in-person instruction based on these target dates, we will be able to establish the appropriate model/schedule for each student group as they return,” Shandor wrote.

On July 23, the school board voted to start the first nine weeks of the school year with remote learning for all grades, but the division will work to bring back its “most vulnerable and youngest students” earlier in-person.

Latest Posts: