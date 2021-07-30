York County School Board to discuss mask policy for fall at August 4 meeting

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Board is holding a special meeting August 4 to discuss the district’s mask policy for the upcoming school year.

It’s happening at York Hall at 6 p.m. and the public will be able to weigh in. There’s also an online survey available through Sunday, August 1. Those online comments will be shared with the school board and be included as public record.

York Schools have been reviewing federal and state guidance on masking and is considered adopting these options: