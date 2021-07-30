York County School Board to discuss mask policy for fall at August 4 meeting

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Board is holding a special meeting August 4 to discuss the district’s mask policy for the upcoming school year.
It’s happening at York Hall at 6 p.m. and the public will be able to weigh in. There’s also an online survey available through Sunday, August 1. Those online comments will be shared with the school board and be included as public record.
York Schools have been reviewing federal and state guidance on masking and is considered adopting these options:
- Requiring the use of masks indoors for all students and staff
- Establishing indoor mask requirements for students and staff based on criteria such as age, grade level, and/or vaccination status
- Allowing mask use to be optional for all students and staff