RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A local school division and a high school have been recognized with the Virginia Board of Education’s annual Innovative Practice Award.

York County Public Schools and Kempsville High in Virginia Beach were recognized as part of the board’s Exemplar Performance Awards program. Their recognitions were based on their performance and practices during the 2021-2022 school year.

During the 2021-2022 school year, YCPS was able to implement a program that provides STEM-focused curriculum and club activities in 14 elementary schools and middle schools. Kempsville High was able to create a plan that helps students focus on their post-high school goals.