WJCC Schools plans ‘historic’ for Class of 2020 with drive through CW; ceremony at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Schools in Williamsburg and James City County are not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop the celebration of the Class of 2020.

The school division is partnering with the community to create “once-in-a-lifetime” events for senior graduates and their families while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve created a graduation experience that is as unique as the Class of 2020’s senior year,” said WJCC Schools Superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron. “Their commitment to academic excellence and fortitude in the face of adversity is an inspiration to the entire community. We are eager to celebrate their achievements in the most memorable ways possible.”

WJCC school officials say each high school will showcase members of the Class of 2020 with photos and posts on the school website and social media.

Every graduate will have the opportunity to have a photo taken in his or her cap and gown. Students and one guest may visit the school by appointment at each high school on June 8 to June 12 to take a picture by the school rock or with the mascot.

Seniors will decorate their cars (maximum of five passengers) and drive through historic Colonial Williamsburg on Duke of Gloucester Street on Thursday, June 11 at the following schools:

Lafayette High School – 9 a.m.

Jamestown High School – 12 p.m.

Warhill High School – 3 p.m.

Students will have the opportunity to celebrate their “rollercoaster senior year” with an outdoor ceremony at Busch Gardens. Officials say seniors will cross the stage in their cap and gowns, hear their names announced, and receive their diplomas. The following ceremony times are:

Lafayette High School: Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m.

Jamestown High School: Saturday, June 13, at 9 a.m.

Warhill High School: Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m.

The WJCC school division said they received input from students, parents, and staff, before finalizing graduation plans.

School leaders are encouraging members of the community to honor WJCC seniors by placing signs in windows at home or by sharing congratulatory messages on social media using #WJCCGrad2020 and #WeAreWJCC.

Additional commemoration plans and information can be found online on the Williamsburg-James City County website.

