William & Mary’s 11th annual Lemon Project Spring Symposium to celebrate Black women

Keynote speakers: This year’s symposium will include keynote addresses from (left to right) Catherine Meeks, director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing; Christy Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation; and Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, an associate professor of communication and African and African American studies at Loyola University Maryland and founding director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice. Courtesy photos

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William & Mary’s 11th annual Lemon Project Spring Symposium will focus on the history and future of Black women in America.

The event titled, “Four Centuries of Black Women in America: Freedom, Activism and Justice for All, is set to feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and performances.

It is free and will be held open to public from March 22-27. Registration for the event is required.

“One of the best parts of our annual spring symposium is how we bring people together — from community members to students to professionals and alumni — to learn and think about the experiences of African-American people. And this year, I’m thrilled we’re focusing on Black women,” said Assistant Professor of History Jody Allen, the Robert Francis Eng Director of the Lemon Project.

The Lemon Project is a long-term research effort to uncover W&M’s involvement with slavery, segregation, and discrimination.

One objective of the project is to strengthen the relationship between the university and the local African American community as well as students of color on campus.

