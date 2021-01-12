William & Mary to host public hearing on tuition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The William & Mary Board of Visitors will be hosting a public hearing to provide an overview of the university’s budget and potential actions on undergraduate tuition and fees for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

The public hearing will be on January 21 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The hearing will be held virtually and can be viewed via the Board’s website. To participate in the hearing one must register via Zoom here.



The hearing will include a presentation by the administration, and time for comments from the general public. In addition to participating in the public hearing, members of the public can also comment on the proposed tuition range via an online form.

Public comments will be shared with the Board of Visitors in advance of the Board taking action at its meeting on February 25-26.

At the February meeting, the Board will set tuition and fees for all students for the 2021-22 academic year. As part of those actions, the Board will consider an increase ranging from zero to 3% in undergraduate tuition and an increase ranging from zero to 3% in mandatory fees.



In-state undergraduate students who entered W&M prior to Fall 2020 will see no increase in tuition, consistent with the terms set previously by the Board for those classes. All students will be subject to any increase in mandatory fees.

Revenue generated from tuition and fees, in combination with other revenues and reallocated funds, will likely be used to address personnel costs, including the university’s share of any state-mandated increases or university commitments related to salaries, fringe and health benefit changes, need-based financial aid, and institutional initiatives, and contractually obligated cost escalations for university services.



The exact uses will be determined in part by budget actions taken by the Governor and General Assembly during the 2020 session.

The February Board of Visitors meeting will be in the Alumni House located at 500 Richmond Road. More information on the Board meeting will be released next month in accordance with the university’s normal schedule of announcing public meetings.