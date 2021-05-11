William & Mary to host commencement ceremonies for class of 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from William & Mary say they are hosting in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

University officials say there will be six of these ceremonies from May 21 to 23 in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Senior Walk Across Campus will be held before each ceremony.

All six ceremonies (4 for undergraduate and 2 for graduate students) will be streamed live. The streams will be available here. The university will also make photos available following the Sunday morning ceremony.