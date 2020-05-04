WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe will host a communication on Wednesday to address the university’s community regarding COVID-19 updates.
The virtual event, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, will address questions about how the university continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic which can be found on (www.wm.edu/coronavirus).
The conversations will continue on a weekly basis each Wednesday at noon ET through May 13.
To watch previous community conversations from the university, click here.
Latest Posts
- Kroger to provide free COVID-19 testing for front-line associates
- Man who created white crosses for VB mass shooting victims dies from cancer
- William & Mary president to host virtual community conversations regarding COVID-19
- Italy eases lockdown, U.S. haltingly lifts some restrictions
- Live: Northam says Virginia may enter phase 1 of reopening as early as next Friday