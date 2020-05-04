William & Mary president to host virtual community conversations regarding COVID-19

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe will host a communication on Wednesday to address the university’s community regarding COVID-19 updates.

The virtual event, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, will address questions about how the university continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic which can be found on (www.wm.edu/coronavirus).

The conversations will continue on a weekly basis each Wednesday at noon ET through May 13.

To watch previous community conversations from the university, click here.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10