William & Mary partners with VCU Health to expand university health care

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary announced a long-term, strategic partnership with VCU Health to extend its capacity to providing health care on campus beginning this upcoming semester.

The partnership will also expand the university’s health care in several unique categories for students, including general care support, mental health services and comprehensive orthopedic and sports medical coverage.

Included in the agreement is management of an extensive, university-wide COVID-19 testing program for students, faculty and staff.

“Our partnership with VCU Health will support immediate needs during the pandemic while also providing the W&M community long-term access to a broad network of exceptional medical and mental health services,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe.

William & Mary and VCU Health are in the process of finalizing a 10-year contract with two five-year renewal options.



The contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process conducted by a university selection committee with representatives from student affairs, athletics, human resources, and university operations.

VCU Health will provide enhanced support services in conjunction with the on-campus Student Health Center and for the Counseling Center, including mental health services to the student population and medical options for staff and faculty.

Additionally, it will administer sports medicine and orthopedic care to the university’s athletics department, as well as club sports, intramural sports and other related areas of the University’s Health and Wellness division.

William & Mary will provide dedicated housing for quarantine and isolation for residential students who require it. In addition, employees will also have access to optional testing, partially subsidized by the university, if desired.

Finally, all students and employees will be able to sign up for “exit testing” as they leave campus in November, as an additional precaution for their home communities.

