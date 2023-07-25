HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — According to new findings by WalletHub, Virginia’s public schools ranked No. 5 in the United States.

The findings accounted for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.

Each state and the District of Columbia were given separate rankings for safety and quality of education, and combined for an overall score. Virginia ranked No. 5 for safety and No. 7 for quality of education.

Listed above Virginia in order of overall rank are: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Wisconsin.