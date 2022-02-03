Virtual drawing class goes viral, expands to classrooms across the country

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A San Francisco-based illustrator created a virtual drawing class that went viral at the start of the pandemic.

The interactive, art-making online show “Draw Together” — created in the early days of the pandemic, has been helping kids of all ages learn how to build curiosity, connection and self-confidence through drawing.

The free lessons drew a large number of people from all over the world.

“We definitely do learn about drawing, we learn about line and shape and perspective and all that fun kind of stuff, but we also learn about recognizing our emotions,” said Wendy MacNaughton, the creator of Draw Together.

Since going viral, the program has expanded and is now being used by educators for their online and in-person classrooms.

“There’s so much less art funding right now. There’s so many schools that don’t have any kind of art classes that are available to them,” added MacNaughton. “So we launched Draw Together Classrooms, which is providing draw together and art education, socio-emotionally based arts education, to kids all over the U.S. Our pilot program right now has 100 classrooms in 30 states, and it’s going great and we are aiming to have 10,000 classrooms by 2023.”

For more information visit their website.