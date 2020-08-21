Virginia Wesleyan president to give State of the University address on Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University President Scott Miller will deliver his annual State of the University address on Friday.

Miller is expected to share several initiatives and goals and discuss the university’s coronavirus response ahead of its August 24 reopening. The fall semester will be on a condensed timeline that includes more remote and virtual instruction.

The virtual event will be webcast at 1 p.m. on the VWU Digital Broadcasting Network and the Virginia Wesleyan University Facebook page.

Read more on Wesleyan’s coronavirus schedule, plans with athletics, and move-in information here.

