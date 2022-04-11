VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University has partnered with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development to offer free professional development courses to Hampton Roads residents.

The fully online courses are part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus. It started in 2020 as a way to offset the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These self-paced training courses are perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates and volunteers.

Individuals have the option to choose from the following 24-hour online courses:

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

Administrative Assistant Fundamentals

Personal Finance

Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications

Introduction to Microsoft Access 2019/Office 365

Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 2019/Office 365

Project Management Applications

Start Your Own Business

Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion.

To register, click here.