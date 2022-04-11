VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University has partnered with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development to offer free professional development courses to Hampton Roads residents.
The fully online courses are part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus. It started in 2020 as a way to offset the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These self-paced training courses are perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates and volunteers.
Individuals have the option to choose from the following 24-hour online courses:
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Administrative Assistant Fundamentals
- Personal Finance
- Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications
- Introduction to Microsoft Access 2019/Office 365
- Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 2019/Office 365
- Project Management Applications
- Start Your Own Business
Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion.
To register, click here.