Virginia gets $1.6M federal grant for apprenticeship program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than $1.6 million in federal grant funding has been awarded to Virginia to expand apprenticeships in fields ranging from computer programming to the building trades.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Labor will be used for the Registered Apprenticeship Program administered by the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Through partnerships with approximately 2,200 employers, the program serves approximately 12,000 Virginia-based apprentices.

The goals of the three-year grant include adding 800 additional apprenticeships in high-demand areas.

The apprenticeship program was established in 1938.