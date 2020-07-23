Virginia Beach schools superintendent recommends virtual learning this fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Public Schools superintendent will recommend starting this school year with virtual learning.

Going back to school will be based on public health metrics, and will include a transition to face-to-face instruction, with virtual learning remaining an option for those families who prefer it, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence wrote in a memo Thursday.

Next Tuesday, the school board will be officially presented with the plan for next year. The school board has not said if they will vote that night or at another time.

Virginia Beach teachers are planning to have a pep rally in the parking lot before the board’s July 28 public hearing.

“We know that times are uncertain. We know that every day that passes without knowing what school will look like only adds stressors to our community. But here are some certainties: Regardless of how the school year unfolds, we will teach our students. We will make sure they are fed. We will do everything in our power to meet their social and emotional needs. We will do whatever we can to support everyone in this VBSchools family. Our mission to educate and prepare future global citizens has not changed, even if the logistics for safely doing so may have to,” Spence wrote.

Spence’s recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases have surged in Virginia, particularly in Hampton Roads.

Virginia reported 844 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths linked to the disease on Thursday, with Hampton Roads reporting its fourth straight day of decreasing cases, with 0 new deaths.

Cases are trending upward, overall.

