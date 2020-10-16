Virginia Beach Schools looking to fill multiple positions

virginia-beach-public-schools-in session on Presidents' Day

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring.

The district is looking for nurses, teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and more.

You can apply now on their website.

