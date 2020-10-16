VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring.
The district is looking for nurses, teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and more.
You can apply now on their website.
- Taylor campaign hosting lunch reception with Donald Trump Jr. in Virginia Beach
- Chesapeake Restaurant Week is underway with over 20 participating establishments
- Virginia Beach Schools looking to fill multiple positions
- Power outage in East Ocean View caused by transformer fire
- Man found shot at Shop N Go in Norfolk