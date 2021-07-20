Virginia Beach School Board voting Tuesday on making masks optional if state mandate lifted; parents plan to hold rally

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of parents are expected to attend a rally Tuesday night at the Virginia Beach School Board meeting because they don’t want their children wearing masks at school this fall.

Event organizer Amy Palumbo told WAVY, “School is right around the corner and nobody wants their kids in masks.”

This rally comes the day after the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all kids should wear them, regardless of the immunization status.

The current statewide mandate, which requires anyone five and over to wear masks in schools, expires this Sunday.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam told WRIC the mandate would stay in effect until July 25 and more complete guidance would be released this week.

Dr. Douglas Mitchell, Director of the CHKD Medical Group, said, “Our number one priority above and beyond anything is to get the kids back in school and do it safely.”

Dr. Mitchell agrees that masks are best — for now — as the more infectious Delta variant is circulating. “You can look at it really as no more than a dress code, what’s appropriate attire,” he said.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has a dashboard updated every Friday that tracks variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. As of July 20, it shows 158 total cases of the Delta variant, with 33 of those cases among the 0-19 age group.

All children under 12 are advised to wear a mask as they cannot get vaccinated yet, but with older kids it’s hard for schools to determine who got the shots.

Earlier this month, the CDC released guidelines stating that vaccinated teachers and students could go mask-free in school settings,

“From the specialist of pediatrics we are better off to treat all kids the same and not single kids out and just treat everybody the same,” Dr. Mitchell said.

Palumbo points to the fact that not one child in Hampton Roads has died from COVID-19 and most who do get the virus have mild symptoms or none at all. She does not believe any child needs to wear one for protection. “They are being used for political gain and for power and control,” Palumbo said.

If Virginia Beach’s board votes to make masks optional, they will join Chesapeake Public Schools. The district voted last month for optional mask wearing if the state mandate is lifted.

