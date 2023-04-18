VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools said it will dismiss students early April 28, the first day of the Something in the Water festival.

It said in a message Tuesday that “due to uncertainty regarding traffic conditions related to the Something in the Water festival, all VB city public schools will release early, following an adjusted dismissal schedule on Friday, April, 28.”

The adjusted dismissal schedule means high school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., elementary school students will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m. and 12:55 p.m., and middle school students including those at Renaissance, will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. Old Donation School will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. and Bayside 6th Grade Campus will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

All after school and Parks and Recreation after school programs will also be canceled.