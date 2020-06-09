Virginia Beach City Council votes to recognize June as ‘Month of the VBCPS Graduate’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously to recognize June as “Month of VBCPS Graduate.”

Following the governor’s statewide mandate in March, traditional senior graduation ceremonies were redesigned to ensure safety. With that in mind, council members took the initiative to celebrate graduating seniors.

Between June 17 and 20, high schools will have individual graduation ceremonies for each student, allowing the graduate to hear their name called, walk across a stage in their cap and gown, receive their diploma and have their picture taken.

“In this unique situation, the resolve, commitment, flexibility and strength shown by these young adults is unwavering. As a city, we must show these students their hard work will not go unnoticed. The Month of the VBCPS Graduate allows the City, business owners and residents to help create meaningful graduation experiences for these students.” Bobby Dyer | Virginia Beach City Mayor

Additional details on the celebration were provided by the city, they are listed below:

The Virginia Beach Fire Department, Emergency Management Services and Virginia Beach Police Department will pull their vehicles out into the front of their stations and precincts and illuminate their light bars every evening at 8:20 for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to celebrate graduates during the week of their originally scheduled ceremonies.

A special VBCPS Graduation 2020 website, where each school will post a virtual ceremony video tribute, featuring a welcome from the principal, superintendent and School Board Chair as well as speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian. All candidates for graduation will be featured with their own personal slide as part of the virtual ceremony.

A special Class of 2020 “Pass the Diploma” video, featuring students from each of the high schools.

From June 9 to June 13, VBCPS will “Light Up the Night,” as each high school stadium illuminates their field lights at 8:20 p.m. for exactly 20 minutes and 20 seconds, while “2020” is displayed on the scoreboard.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to join in the “Light Up the Night” celebration by lighting up their buildings and homes from June 9-June 13.

VBCPS is working with community groups and businesses to display special tributes to graduates on prominent marquees in the city.

Each of VBCPS’ 87 schools and centers will display special graduation tributes to the Class of 2020 on their marquees.

A celebratory yard sign will be given to every graduate.

The VB Grad Wall, once again, allows families and friends to post inspirational messages for the Class of 2020 on the division website by using the hashtag #VBGrad2020 on social media.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on local schools.

Latest Posts: