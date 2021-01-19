VDH launches dashboard for COVID-19 outbreaks at Virginia colleges, universities

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the launch of a COVID-19 dashboard dedicated to virus outbreaks at Virginia’s higher education facilities.

The dashboard includes confirmed outbreaks among public and private colleges and universities that have been reported to VDH since Aug. 1, 2020.

According to VDH’s “COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education” dashboard, the only outbreak in progress as of Friday, Jan. 15, is from Marymount University in Arlington, which is reporting 62 cases.

However, health officials say there are numerous higher education outbreaks pending closure as of Friday, including seven from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, two from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, one from Averett University in Danville, one from Bluefield College in Tazewell, one from the University of Lynchburg, and one from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.

Several colleges have decided to either go virtual to start the second semester like Old Dominion University or have delayed the start of in-person learning due to record case numbers overall statewide.