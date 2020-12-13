VCU revenues to fall at least $75M

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) - In its annual report to the governor and General Assembly on the condition and needs of public schools in Virginia, the State Board of Education says that the challenges schools face due to COVID-19 won't be going away with the pandemic.

The board's annual report notes that as school divisions pivoted this year to support students attending remotely and in-person -- as well as a combination of both -- four factors complicated efforts to provide quality remote instruction.