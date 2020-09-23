VB schools welcomes back first phase of students, hundreds more to come next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools continues to move ahead with plans to welcome back students to campus.

The district hit a big milestone: Tuesday was the first day of in-person learning for some kids.

Hundreds more students will be phased in over the next few weeks, but there are still schedules that need to be figured out and vacancies to be filled — so it’s all hands on deck.

About 1,200 students with disabilities were back in Virginia Beach classrooms Tuesday morning.

On Sept. 29, pre-K through second-grade students whose parents chose face-to-face learning will join them.

The district is finalizing plans to welcome back grades three to five on Oct. 6, and grades six and nine on Oct. 8.

While schools are finishing preparations, officials are making sure they’re staffed.

VBCPS has more than 60 teaching vacancies.

“The Department of Teaching and Learning has provided support by reassigning staff to fill teaching vacancies until such times we can secure a teacher,” said Dr. Donald Robertson, chief schools officer.

We’re told all classrooms will have either a teacher, a long-term substitute or potentially central support staff to serve students.

Meanwhile, health and safety remain the top concern. Officials once again clarified social distancing in classrooms.

“The recommendation we have from our physicians was three feet of distancing with masks,” said Jack Freeman, chief operations officer.

Some board members want to see the creation of an online COVID-19 dashboard so the community can see which campus has confirmed cases.

“There are pros and cons to that. We have not made a decision on whether we will or will not do that,” said one school official.

Board member Carolyn Weems pushed for transparency.

“I think again, being open and letting people see our transparency might be what we need to do,” she said.

The district also gave an update on internet access and technology.

We’re told as virtual learning continues, families can now get live chat help.

VBCPS is experimenting with real-time and bot technology. When live chat isn’t available, the bot will attempt to answer questions.

Families can still contact the technology help desk for assistance 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

