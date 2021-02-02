VB school superintendent presents proposed budget for next year, which includes 5% teacher raise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach school officials have released the proposed budget for the next school year, which includes a 5% raise for teachers, among other items.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence presented his proposed 2021-2022 budget to the school board on Tuesday night.

The $828.8-million budget includes a raise for teachers, expanding the Spanish Immersion Program, increasing the number of guidance counselors, and more.

Here’s exactly what’s proposed, per a school division spokeswoman:

a 5% raise for teachers (4.5% increase in cost of living adjustment (COLA) + a 0.5% step increase for all staff reaching or below top of scale)

moving all custodians up one pay grade

increasing the number of guidance counselors for elementary and middle schools

expanding the Spanish Immersion Program

supports for our growing English as a Second Language (ESL) and special education populations

further support for the Environmental Studies Program at the Brock Center

Virginia Beach City Public Schools returned some students to the classroom on Tuesday, including pre-K through sixth-grade students and some special needs students.

Students in seventh through 12th grade are planned to return three weeks later on Feb. 23.