VB School Board to talk state’s policies for transgender, nonbinary students and more back-to-school plans Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach school leaders will go over several topics during a school board workshop Tuesday.

According to the school board’s agenda, members will discuss health and safety changes and get an update on the district’s bus driver shortage.

School leaders also plan to discuss the state’s policies for transgender and nonbinary students.

State legislators passed a law that requires districts to adopt policies designed to protect transgender and nonbinary students, and local school boards must vote on the policy changes by the first day of school.

Some changes include calling students by their name and gender of choice and allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the child’s gender identity.

Chesapeake’s school board did not adopt the state’s policies when they meet on Monday.

The Virginia Beach School Board’s decisions on COVID policies have been controversial lately. Earlier this month, one meeting got heated, as parents and school leaders debated masks for the school year.
Some parents yelled and one woman gave the finger to the board before getting removed.

The school board’s chairwoman sent out warning letters to two women.

Since then, the governor is requiring all K-12 students to wear masks in school and on buses.

Read the full agenda and meeting bylaws here.

