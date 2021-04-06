VB School Board member: 10 school resource officers are being reassigned

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach School Board member says the Virginia Beach Police Department has had to reassign 10 school resource officers away from their duties with the school division.

“I have advocated for more school security and it is unfortunate that our community is in this predicament,” school board member Vicky Manning said in a post on social media. “I am reaching out to council members and staff to see if we have any other options to provide security for our students.”

Manning’s post included a screenshot of an email to school board members, which said the reassignments were due to a shortage of police officers. The screenshot did not say who wrote the email.

According to the email, which was sent April 2, school resource officers are assigned full-time to all middle and high schools during the school year. According to the Virginia Beach city website, school resource officers are assigned to each of the 11 high schools, 13 middle schools, Old Donation School, Renaissance Academy, and Southeastern Cooperative Educational (SECEP) program.

The email screenshot also said the principals of the affected schools were notified April 2 and that “the Office of Safe Schools is working closely with VBPD to ensure that SRO coverage is suitably rotated among schools” when students and staff return from spring break.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed to 10 On Your Side that “situations may occur where the police department needs to reassign officers temporarily.”

The school division said it would continue to work with the police department and the Safe Schools Office to ensure all city schools are safe.

The school board is also scheduled for a meeting April 27, during which they’ll receive an update on school resource officers.

In her post, Manning said there’s a new law passed in 2020 that allows retired law enforcement to serve as school resource officers.

Virginia Beach police did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.

