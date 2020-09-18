VB School Board meets Thursday, but keeps return-to-school schedule the same

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The tentative in-person class start dates remain the same for some Virginia Beach students.

The Virginia Beach School Board held a special meeting this afternoon to discuss possible dates — however, no changes to the existing return-to-school plan were made.

The dates apply to students that chose to return to in-person learning when possible.

The proposed date for returning pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and second grade students to classrooms is Sept. 29.

Third, fourth and fifth grades are projected to return Oct. 6, with sixth and ninth grades returning two days later.

Seventh and eighth grades, plus 10 through 12, are still to be determined.

The school board adjourned the meeting without deciding on any changes to the existing plan.

Virginia Beach has previously held other meetings about their return-to-school plan.

Some members have pushed to change the plan, but so far, no changes have been put into effect.

