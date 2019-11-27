VB School Board looks at results of start times survey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board has released the breakdown of survey results regarding changing school start times.

The results, part of a presentation at Tuesday night’s board meeting, show resounding support for keeping the schedule the same — and that goes for parents, students, staff and the community.

Students had the least disagreement amongst their group members: 91 percent of students, or 6,197 children, wanted to keep the current schedule. Only 594 students said they would like to shift start times.

Staff, comparatively, were the most split in the vote. 65 percent of staff wanted to maintain the current schedule, while 35 percent wanted to shift start times.

Overall, 76.1 percent of participants want to maintain the current schedule and 23.9 percent want to shift the start times. In total, nearly 25,000 people weighed in.

Virginia Beach School Board members said they felt the results would be different if the proposed delayed start times were around 8:30 a.m. instead of after 9 a.m. for high school.

School division officials have considered changing school start times since 2015. Research shows a later start time could benefit the health and wellness of children.

A vote on school start times is expected on Dec. 10.

Proposed Start Times

Elementary A Schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elementary B Schools: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle Schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

High Schools: 9:20 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Current Schedule

Elementary A Schools: 8:10 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Elementary B Schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Middle Schools: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

High Schools: 7:20 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.

To view the results of the survey: https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/204/Issue_7962/survey_responses