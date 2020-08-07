VB mom creates virtual assistance FB page to help parents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With most students beginning virtual learning later this month amid the coronavirus pandemic, concerns from parents are mounting.

To help ease worries, a few weeks ago Kimberly Hill started a Facebook group comprised of teachers, parents, tutors and people willing to help parents with their virtual education needs.

Hundreds of people have joined looking for student support come the fall semester.

“It offers the virtual learning monitoring as they call it, the tutoring, as well as homework help because right now you could be the smartest person in the world but there’s still something you may need help with,” said Hill.

Hill says parents will express their child’s needs and from there, they will be connected with someone who can help.

She says many parents want their children to have that peer-to-peer connection, so they’re looking to learn in groups.

She says there are also parents who will be able to stay home but may need a tutor to help monitor and keep their child up to speed.

“You do have some parents who are going to stay home with their children. They, A) may not have the patience, [and] B) they may not be confident in their education level to be able to help their children,” Hill said.

She says people are working together to negotiate prices.

Hill says the goal is to provide support, whether that be just answering questions through posts or finding an in-home education provider during these uncertain times.

“The saying goes that it takes a village to raise your children and this is definitely the time to put that to work. It’s definitely been shown for anyone, if there’s anyone who wants to start another group, by all means, do it,” she said.

If you’re interested in joining the Facebook group to be connected with someone or need support click here.

