VA’s First Lady Pam Northam, secretary of education visit local schools to check on in-person for learning students and staff

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY)- Virginia’s First Lady and secretary of education are hopeful about getting more students back in the classroom after visits to schools around the commonwealth.

First Lady Pam Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visited schools on Wednesday in Franklin, Suffolk, and Windsor.

10 On Your Side was there for their visit at Windsor Elementary School, which has about 75% of its students back in the classroom learning five days out of the week.

“It’s so important, ” Northam said about getting students back in the classroom. “We know that’s the optimal learning for most of our students, especially our littlest learners, those with special needs, and our English language learners. The joy I saw in the children today at Windsor being back in the classroom, being back with their friends and their superhero teachers, you can see the benefit of being here and how important that is for their academic health, their social health, their physical health and social-emotional health.”

Northam, who is a former teacher, says she’s seen nothing but positivity during her school visits across the state and is proud of the courage and accommodations teachers and staff have made over the last year.

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam requested for schools to submit some type of in-person learning plan by March 15. Qarni says all 132 school districts submitted plans and have responded well to getting kids back into the classroom.

First Lady Northam says the mood to do so is hopeful.

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Public Schools)

“We started out feeling sorrowful for so many families who suffered so much, whether it’s job loss or family members. Then we think about the science with the minor miracles happening with the vaccine today. We have over 80% of teachers who were offered the vaccine by now. Over two million in the commonwealth with shots in their arms and it’s growing every day. It feels so hopeful. We’re so grateful to those who have helped us,” she said.

Qarni says that out of the 80% offered a vaccine, 67% have decided to go ahead and at least get their first dose.

By the end of March, all those working within a school system will have had access to the vaccine, according to Qarni.

“Our teachers are amazing. They’re superheroes. They’ve been really resilient. Our children have been resilient whether it’s virtual, in-person, or a hybrid setting. It’s our responsibility to go out, encourage them, and highlight their great work. That’s how we’re trying to support them,” he said.

Qarni says they have been blessed with resources from the federal government and the state has helped provide districts with personal protective equipment and testing.

They’re also working to support teachers by giving them a 5% pay raise, according to Qarni.

“That’s just one small thing. The other thing we’re doing to support them is listening to how we can keep them safe,” he said.

Windsor Elementary School has had about 400 students back in the classroom learning five days a week since the middle of February. The school started bringing back pre-K through third-grade students on a staggered schedule in September.

Qarni says they’re hopeful about getting more students back into the classroom for the next academic school year.

“It seems to be going really well,” he said about in-person learning. “There’s a lot of positive energy. I’m optimistic the remainder of the year will go really well and we’ll hit the ground running the next academic year.”

While there are still many families who have chosen to keep their kids virtual, Qarni understands their choice to do so.

“That’s okay. That’s a family’s choice. I completely understand their anxiety and being nervous because we are still in the middle of a pandemic. I would encourage them to consider if they want to get vaccinated, if they feel that’s something they want to do. Gradually, we need to do a good job to build confidence. It will take time. It’s okay if they’re still not there yet but gradually we will get there and come next academic year, I feel we’ll be in a place for everyone to want to come back,” he said.

One of the reasons why there was a push for in-person learning was the learning gap that some students have struggled with.

Qarni says there’s $15 million in the state budget that school districts can use through grants to address the learning gaps whether it’s through Saturday school, summer school, year-round school, options or other creative options. The most recent stimulus package also includes funding to help this issue.

“They don’t have to but I certainly encourage folks to look at and explore different options. Work with your families to see. You don’t have to do it with every family. You can do it for the ones that want to, if there’s remediation that’s needed and get creative. We have this money for the next four years so we have a lot of opportunities to get really creative in the next couple of years here,” he said.

Northam says based on what she’s seen in her visits with the kids back in the classroom and the work teachers are putting in, she believes they’ll be able to cut down on the learning gaps.

“I have full confidence we’re going to get our kids where they need to be,” Northam said.